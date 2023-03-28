Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $31.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The firm has a market cap of $823.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

