KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KVHI. Raymond James lowered KVH Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.