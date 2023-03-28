Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.74 Million (KNCL)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $134.74 million and approximately $224.96 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy launched on August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is blog.kyber.network. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

