Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LADR stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 67.08 and a quick ratio of 67.08. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $110,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ladder Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 528.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ladder Capital by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

