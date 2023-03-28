Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

LRCX stock opened at $495.77 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

