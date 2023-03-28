Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:LCI opened at $1.64 on Friday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.96.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lannett
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
