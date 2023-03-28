Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:LCI opened at $1.64 on Friday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 115.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

