Leo H. Evart Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $364.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.72. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

