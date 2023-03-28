Leslie (Les) Szekely Purchases 50,000 Shares of SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Stock

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Rating) insider Leslie (Les) Szekely bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($100,000.00).
SiteMinder Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89.
About SiteMinder
