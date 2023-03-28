LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.16. LG Display shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 72,479 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

About LG Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in LG Display by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.