LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.16. LG Display shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 72,479 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
