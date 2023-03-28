LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LianBio Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. LianBio has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LianBio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LianBio by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LianBio by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 695,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Stories

