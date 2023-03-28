LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LianBio Price Performance

NASDAQ LIAN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Get LianBio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LianBio by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 695,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LianBio by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LianBio by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LianBio by 18.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 128,867 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.