Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.13. 365,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 941,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

