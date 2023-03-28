Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.13. 365,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 941,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
