Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.74 and its 200-day moving average is $318.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

