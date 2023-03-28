Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $20.78

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.86. Livent shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 553,138 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.