Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $20.78

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.86. Livent shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 553,138 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.
Livent Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
