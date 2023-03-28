loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.75. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 14,938 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDI. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,112,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,612 in the last 90 days. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.