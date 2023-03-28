LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,211 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,346 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

