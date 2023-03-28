LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.36. 2,521,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,309. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

