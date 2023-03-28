LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,635.7% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 412,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,435 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. 2,996,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,903,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

