LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 866 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 2.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 326,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average of $207.33. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

