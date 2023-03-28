LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 221,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

