LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,035,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 89,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $150.10. 404,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,796. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

