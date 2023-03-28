LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 384.6% in March

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 384.6% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. 133,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,943. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

