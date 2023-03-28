Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

