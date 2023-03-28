Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 215.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 59.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 291,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

