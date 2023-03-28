Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.6% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NOW stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.56. 167,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

