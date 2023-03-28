Lynch Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $19,718,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,789,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $200.09. 5,217,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,698,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

