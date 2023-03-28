Lynch Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,919. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

