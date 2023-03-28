M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 404,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,759. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

