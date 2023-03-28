MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Down 4.1%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.14 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 92,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 454,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,675.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,173 shares of company stock worth $12,821,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 881,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,513,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

