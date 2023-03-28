MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$25.75

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$29.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.81.

MAG traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.36. 119,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.77. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

