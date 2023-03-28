Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMP opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.65%.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

