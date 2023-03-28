Maiar DEX Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $20,425.11 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000949 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,974.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

