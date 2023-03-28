Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Makita Price Performance
OTCMKTS MKTAY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Makita has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $34.94.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that Makita will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
