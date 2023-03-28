Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MKTAY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Makita has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $34.94.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that Makita will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Makita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

