Mammoth (MMT) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $16,126.21 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00204438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,269.08 or 1.00039731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00196997 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,952.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.