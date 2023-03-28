Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of MANU stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. 3,609,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

