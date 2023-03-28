Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Shares of MANU stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. 3,609,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34.
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
