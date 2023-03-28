Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.20. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

