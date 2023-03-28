Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.12 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.