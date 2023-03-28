Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $270,949.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,203. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on PINE. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

