Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $270,949.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,203. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
