Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $32,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,238.51. 4,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,142. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,325.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,269.44.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

