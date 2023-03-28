Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Markel makes up about 3.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,232.18 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,325.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,269.44.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

