Matisse Capital Acquires 18,064 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MYN opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

