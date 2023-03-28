Matisse Capital Invests $85,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

WVE stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $366.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.86. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

