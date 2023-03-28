Matisse Capital Purchases New Shares in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBA opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

