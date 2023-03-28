Matisse Capital Takes Position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 67,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0971 per share. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.