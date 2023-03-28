Matisse Capital Takes Position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 67,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend
