McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.06, but opened at $79.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $83.49, with a volume of 857,039 shares traded.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

