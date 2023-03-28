McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.56-2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.38.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,429,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.