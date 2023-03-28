MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MELI Kaszek Pioneer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Price Performance

Shares of MEKA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,224. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

