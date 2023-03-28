Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 1,367,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,664,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.