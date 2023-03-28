Meridian Financial Partners LLC Takes $4.69 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 5.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. 455,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

