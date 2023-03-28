MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 543,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,480,014 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.94.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,549,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 375,966 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 906.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 319,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,453 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

